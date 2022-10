Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

Finland’s failure to repatriate its own child citizens held for years in camps under life-threating conditions in northeast Syria, is a violation of their rights, the UN Child Rights Committee (CRC) said in a ruling issued on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129462