Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

The spiraling cost of living, fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and high unemployment rates, have made it difficult for many Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean to rebuild their lives and integrate into society, a UN report issued on Wednesday has revealed.

