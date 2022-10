Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 00:00 Hits: 11

Some 4.3 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela face challenges accessing food, housing and stable employment, a recent assessment concludes. Despite the progress achieved through various regularization...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2022/10/63467b384/three-quarters-refugees-migrants-venezuela-struggle-access-basic-services.html