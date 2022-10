Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 5

More than 140 people have been killed in horrific intercommunal violence in the west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Tuesday, briefing journalists in Geneva, that some victims had been beheaded.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129447