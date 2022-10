Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 10 October 2022

For her political courage, compassion and decisive action in protecting people forced to flee, the head of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, presented the former Chancellor of Germany with the prestigious Nansen Award, on Monday.

