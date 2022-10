Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 8

Heatwaves already kill thousands of people every year and they risk overwhelming the world’s aid response, unless action is taken to mitigate climate change, the UN’s emergency relief chief said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129407