Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 2

Amid a deteriorating security situation in Haiti, UN Security-General António Guterres called on Sunday for the Security Council to consider deploying armed forces to help the country address immense humanitarian concerns.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129372