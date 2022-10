Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 2

Authorities in Egypt must ensure civil society can safely and fully participate in the COP27 UN climate change conference taking place there next month, a group of UN independent human rights experts said on Friday, expressing alarm over restrictions ahead of the summit.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129332