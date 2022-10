Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

The absence of a functioning government in Iraq one year after elections were held is hard to justify, the top UN official in the country said on Tuesday, urging political leaders to put aside their differences for the common good.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129202