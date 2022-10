Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

Battling what the top UN aid official in Pakistan has warned is a “second wave of death and destruction”, following catastrophic flooding since June that left a third of the country submerged, UN humanitarians on Tuesday raised their funding request from $160 million to $816 million.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129177