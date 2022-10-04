INTERVIEW: The many ways space technologies make the world a better place

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

Maruška Strah is the head of the World Space Week Association, which coordinates the thousands of activities planned for this year’s World Space Week. In an interview with UN News, before the stratospheric launch on Tuesday, she told us there’s a growing interest in space exploration, as more and more people realize how important space technology is to achieving a more sustainable future here on Earth.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129207