Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 00:00 Hits: 0

Gynaecologist Nagham Hasan has spent years providing medical and emotional care to former ISIS captives, and pledges to continue "for the long haul" despite often harrowing work.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/10/632d9dfb4/iraqi-doctor-provides-care-comfort-yazidi-survivors.html