Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 5

The UN Secretary-General expressed on Saturday his deep concern regarding the unfolding developments in Burkina Faso, where according to media reports, a group of military officers overthrew the man who had seized power in a coup only nine months earlier.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/10/1129117