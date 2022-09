Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 17:20 Hits: 0

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process told the Security Council on Wednesday, that since the adoption in December 2016 of resolution 2334, which demands Israel stop building new settlements on Palestinian land, there’s been “little progress” implementing it.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1128211