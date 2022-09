Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 20:39 Hits: 4

A senior UN official has welcomed the start of the trial against an alleged leading figure in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, highlighting the importance of paying attention to hate speech in deterring atrocities.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1128231