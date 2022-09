Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 21:28 Hits: 3

Recent so-called referenda conducted in four Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine cannot be considered legal under international law, the UN’s political affairs chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1128161