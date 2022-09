Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 00:00 Hits: 3

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with the governments of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has helped nearly 6,000 Congolese refugees to return home since December 2021. The refugees...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2022/9/6332abee4/nearly-6000-congolese-refugees-return-home-zambia-unhcr-support.html