Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 20:01 Hits: 1

The UN chief on Monday issued a statement expressing deep sadness at the death of 15 people, including 11 children, at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, following an attack by a lone gunman who killed himself at the scene. Two dozen people were wounded.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1128031