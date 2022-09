Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 26 September 2022 23:05 Hits: 3

After a week of discussions on Member States’ priorities, challenges and impacts, the high-level portion of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly concluded on Monday, with the presiding official observing that the sheer number of participants indicated the importance of the General Debate in international affairs.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1128061