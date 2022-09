Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022

Every problem we face is a problem that we created – so it’s a problem we can solve together, declared UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Saturday, rallying the crowd gathered in New York’s Central Park for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival to keep holding their leaders accountable: with hope and action, a world free of hunger and poverty is possible.

