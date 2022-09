Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022

Girls in Afghanistan have been forced out of high school, ever since the Taliban returned to power a year ago. A United Nations-backed initiative is training girls to help others in their situation, educating their peers until they are able to return to formal schooling.

