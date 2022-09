Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is today warning of spiralling humanitarian needs for refugees and displaced people in Sudan as living costs skyrocket amidst the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine, lingering...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2022/9/632d73474/unhcr-warns-surging-needs-sudan-amid-skyrocketing-prices-gaps-humanitarian.html