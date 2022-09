Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 00:00 Hits: 2

New York - During a high-level joint event organized on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2022/9/632db7a54/unhcr-islamic-solidarity-fund-development-launch-global-islamic-fund-refugees.html