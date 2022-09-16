The Black Sea Grain Initiative: What it is, and why it’s important for the world

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 17:17 Hits: 2

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, exports of grain from Ukraine, as well as food and fertilizers from Russia, have been significantly hit. The disruption in supplies pushed soaring prices even higher and contributed to a global food crisis. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye, was set up to reintroduce vital food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine to the rest of the world. Here are some key points to understand.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1126811