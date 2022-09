Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 19:33 Hits: 4

An escalation in what the UN is calling “violent civil unrest” in Haiti, and the subsequent blockading of roads across the country, is making it “very challenging for humanitarian partners to provide assistance” according to the UN Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1126861