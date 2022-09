Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 21:16 Hits: 4

Since 2018, the Revitalized Agreement between the key players in South Sudan’s long-running civil war has provided a framework for peace, the Head of the UN mission there, UNMISS, told the Security Council on Friday – “despite continued outbreaks of intercommunal violence”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1126871