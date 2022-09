Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 19:20 Hits: 2

World leaders arriving at UN Headquarters for next week’s High Level General Assembly meetings, will be greeted by a powerful and striking new mural from renowned Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra, focusing attention on climate change and stewardship of the planet.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1126741