Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 00:00 Hits: 2

László Helmeczi was used to dealing with the routine concerns of a few thousand residents, until he found himself on the frontline of an international humanitarian crisis.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/9/6322e4b44/mayor-hungarian-border-town-gears-welcome-ukrainian-refugees.html