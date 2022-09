Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 19:03 Hits: 6

“Progress is possible” to end more than 11 years of war in Syria, in order to produce a peaceful future for all, the UN’s Deputy Special Envoy for the country told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1126641