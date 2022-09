Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 00:00 Hits: 5

DAMASCUS, Syria – UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, urged much more support to address the staggering humanitarian needs in Syria after a visit to the country that ended today. Grandi’s...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2022/9/632205704/right-safety-access-food-unhcrs-grandis-message-syria.html