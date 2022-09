Articles

Published on Friday, 09 September 2022

People with disabilities trapped in the Russian control zones in Ukraine are reportedly being used as “human shields” by the Russian Federation armed forces, the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) warned on Friday.

