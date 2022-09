Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 20:24 Hits: 5

Nearly 5,800 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine and the situation of prisoners of war in Russian-held areas is “worrying”, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1126391