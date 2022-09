Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022

As the war in Ukraine “continues to rage,” the UN political and peacebuilding chief updated the Security Council, saying on Wednesday that 5,718 people have been killed, including 372 children.

