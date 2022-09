Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 18:47 Hits: 3

Denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns, workers in Asia and the Pacific are under pressure, according to a report launched on Tuesday by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1126081