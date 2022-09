Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 13:45 Hits: 4

Migrants who return home often face significant obstacles in rebuilding their lives. When her situation in Egypt became too difficult, Fatima decided to move back to Sudan, her homeland. With the help of the UN, she has started a small business, and is providing for her family.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1125732