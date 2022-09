Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 00:00 Hits: 4

GENEVA – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is scaling up support in Pakistan, where torrential monsoon rains and floods have now affected more than 33 million people, causing widespread destruction and damage...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2022/9/6317099f4/unhcr-rushes-aid-air-road-pakistan-floods-steps-afghanistan-relief.html