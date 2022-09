Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 11:13 Hits: 2

A team of UN atomic energy experts set out on Monday for Zaporizhzya nuclear power station in Ukraine, after months of rising tensions between Ukrainian and Russian forces, who have accused each other of shelling the plant.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1125612