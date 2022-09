Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 19:07 Hits: 0

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, the latest stage in their efforts to inspect conditions at the embattled nuclear power plant there.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1125902