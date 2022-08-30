The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UNGA77: 5 key things to know about the upcoming General Assembly session

UNGA77: 5 key things to know about the upcoming General Assembly session With just a few weeks to go until the opening of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the UN diplomatic community, as well as residents of New York City, are bracing for the annual arrival of Heads of State and Government from around the world, after two years of disruption wrought by COVID-19. Many details are still to be confirmed, but here are five things to look out for between 12 and 27 September.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1125682

