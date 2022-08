Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 20:09 Hits: 6

Torrential rainfall has triggered unprecedented flooding in Chad, affecting more than 340,000 people living in 55,000 households – surpassing last year's figure of more than 250,000 impacted, according to a report released on Friday by the UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1125562