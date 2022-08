Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022

The robbery of over half a million tonnes of fuel from the World Food Programme (WFP) in Ethiopia’s Tigray region will make it impossible to continue operations that support millions of hungry people, the UN agency said on Thursday.

