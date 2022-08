Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022

Five years after 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh, and a decade after intercommunal violence rocked Rakhine State, those who remain live in a state of limbo.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/8/630780aa4/stateless-rohingya-continue-struggle-survival-myanmar.html