Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 21:24 Hits: 2

Amidst deteriorating levels of malnutrition and Ethiopia’s worst drought in 40 years, 17 million people are being targeted for humanitarian assistance, the UN spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1125402