Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 22 August 2022 16:44 Hits: 0

The UN human rights chief on Monday welcomed the announcement from the Prime Minister of Singapore, that the city State would move to repeal a law known as 377A, which for decades has criminalized sex between men.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1125172