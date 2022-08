Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022

Completing his trip to Europe on Saturday, UN chief António Guterres oversaw the departure of two ships involved in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a UN-brokered operation to bring urgently needed hunger relief to the Horn of Africa.

