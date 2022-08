Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows no sign of letting up, but the UN continues to bring humanitarian supplies to the country, including solar lamps, which bring some respite from the darkness of windowless basement shelters, in regions where electricity infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged by shelling.

