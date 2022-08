Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 20:20 Hits: 6

As the threat of famine looms in the Horn of Africa, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Friday that it is scaling up operations to support millions going hungry who “cannot wait” for assistance.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1125082