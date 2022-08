Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 15:54 Hits: 2

Nasima*, 36, is a peacebuilder and a women’s rights activist in Afghanistan. After the Taliban regained effective control of the country a year ago, she continued to work in Afghanistan, in what would soon become one of the world’s most complex humanitarian emergencies.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1124732