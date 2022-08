Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 16:43 Hits: 1

A new UN-backed humanitarian logistics hub and training centre in Barbados aims to strengthen emergency preparedness and response across the Caribbean, the World Food Programme (WFP) said in announcing the news on Thursday.

