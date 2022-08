Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 15 August 2022

A year on from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the senior UN official in the country, Resident Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov, describes his fears for girls’ lives, and calls for women to play a full role in reviving the Afghan economy.

